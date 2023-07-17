Fast-growing wildfire closes airport in Cranbrook, B.C.

A fast-growing wildfire near Cranbrook B.C., triggered a tactical evacuation in a First Nations community and forced the closure of the local airport Monday.

The St. Mary's River fire has grown to 100 hectares since it was detected around 1:30 p.m. The cause is suspected to be downed powerlines, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

"Ground crews are being supported with helicopters and air tankers, though strong winds are challenging aviation efforts," an update on the service's website says.

Some residents of the ʔaq̓am Community, also known as St. Mary's Indian Band, were ordered to evacuate due to the imminent risk to life and safety. In total, the band has nearly 391 members living on reserve in the vicinity of the fire.

The Canadian Rockies International Airport has cancelled all arrivals and departures until further notice.