Family of B.C. mother who sacrificed her life to save her children from runaway van is suing Amazon

SURREY, B.C. -

The husband and twin daughters of a B.C. woman who died after being hit by a rolling delivery van are suing two logistics companies and Amazon.

Paramjit Masutta was walking her twin eight-year-old girls home from school on Dec. 15, 2020, when the unoccupied vehicle came barreling towards them.

The mother sacrificed her own life by pushing her daughters out of the way.

“The two kids will be traumatized for the rest of their lives, because they have seen their mom being killed in the front of their own eyes,” said lawyer Brij Mohan.

A notice of civil claim has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court, listing the driver, Damy Logistics Ltd., Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services Inc., and Foss National Leasing Ltd. as defendants.

“Paramjit suffered severe injuries due to the collision,” it reads in part.

“My clients are looking for recognition that their lives have been turned upside down with no fault of their own at all,” said Moha.

At the time of the crash, firefighters and paramedics tried to resuscitate Masutta who is described as “a beautiful mother,” but were unable to save her life. Mounties detailed how the van hit another vehicle before jumping the sidewalk near 61A Avenue.

The lawsuit claims the delivery van wasn’t parked safely or legally. It also questions the mechanical condition of the vehicle, including its brakes.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“They have lost everything,” argued Mohan. “The mom was the main centre-pillar of the house who was keeping everybody together -- the kids, the husband. The happiness in their family has been stolen from them.”

None of the defendants have responded to the claims.