Family, friends relieved after British boyfriend pleads guilty to killing B.C. woman

A British man has pleaded guilty to killing his Canadian girlfriend, who was visiting him in England but had decided to fly home early the week she was murdered.

Jack Sepple, 23, admitted to killing Ashley Wadsworth, 19, in Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex, which is about two hours northeast of London.

Christy Gendron, Wadsworth’s mother, did not sleep as she waited to learn the details of Sepple’s hearing.

Gendron said she got a phone call from someone who was in court who told her Sepple had entered a guilty plea, which was shocking to her since she had planned to go to England for the trial.

“So overwhelmed,” she told CTV News Vancouver. “Relieved that we don't have a lengthy trial to be put through as this has been horrific enough. And then, it was bittersweet because it doesn't bring our Ashley back. So even though we may get a lengthy sentence, it doesn't bring her back.”

In a statement, Det.-Sgt. Scott Egerton wrote, “The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options than to admit his guilt.”

Gendron said her daughter had a six-month visa to visit Sepple and was supposed to come home in April.

In one of Wadsworth’s last posts on Facebook, she uploaded photos of herself with Sepple at various tourist locations, calling it an “amazing trip to London.”

Wadsworth’s best friend, Tianna Kowalchuk, said Wadsworth’s death came as a shock because she never revealed what was happening behind the smiles.

“She would message me and send me photos and she looked happy in the photos,” Kowalchuk said. “She was excited to come home and she even wanted him to come visit eventually to Canada.”

But Wadsworth did confide in her older sister and mother, and revealed she was ready to come home sooner than anticipated.

“Obviously she wasn't happy,” Gendron said. She could not discuss the specifics as the case is still before the courts.

She revealed on Feb. 1, she helped Wadsworth purchase a ticket home for Feb. 3. She was killed the day she got a new plane ticket.

“I just hope her story can shed awareness on domestic violence issues,” Gendron said. “If any girl or guy has fears for their safety…I hope this story may save someone’s life and they’ll take steps to reach out.”

Sepple will be sentenced next month.

Gendron plans to be there for the sentencing hearing to provide her victim impact statement and visit those who have been supportive of her family.

With files from The Canadian Press