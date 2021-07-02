VANCOUVER -- As much as 90 per cent of the B.C. village of Lytton was destroyed when a fire swept through it.

Video captured during a drive through the area and obtained by CTV News Vancouver shows the extent of the damage to the community of about 250 people.

The B.C. Coroners Service said it knows of a report of two people who may have died in the fire. On Friday afternoon, the province's chief coroner said a team was standing by, but that it was too dangerous to inspect the area at that time.

It is not yet confirmed whether those two people have died, nor is it known how many people are unaccounted for.

Charred remains of homes and trees stand out against the smoky mountains in the background.

Vehicles parked near the street no longer have tires or windows, and their exteriors are ashy grey.

Pillars stand where buildings used to be, and what appears to be warped siding lies in piles on the ground.

Once-green lampposts and street signs are blackened at the top. The ground is covered in debris and ash.

The streets are empty.