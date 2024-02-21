Emergency crews called to 'industrial accident' at Oakridge Park development in Vancouver

Police have closed a four-block stretch of Cambie Street Wednesday afternoon due to an "industrial accident" at the Oakridge Park development in Vancouver.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area between West 41st and West 45th avenues.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said, in a social media post that crews are on site alongside "multiple agencies" responding to a "crane incident."

This is a developing story. More to come.