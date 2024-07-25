Woman killed in Maple Ridge identified as IHIT appeals for information

Homicide investigators have identified a woman who was killed in Maple Ridge last weekend in what they say was an "isolated incident."

On Sunday, July 21, around 2:30 p.m. Mounties were called to the area of 232 Street and 132 Avenue for reports of an injured woman. Despite the efforts of first responders, she died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Christine Rogers, 58, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released her name and photo in hopes of furthering the investigation and putting together a timeline of the woman's movements.

"Preliminary information indicates that this is an isolated event and there is no ongoing risk to public safety," authorities said in a news release Thursday.

"IHIT is working closely with its partners to determine what led to this tragic incident.”

No information has been released about the cause of Rogers' death.

Investigators want to speak to anyone with information and are appealing for dash cam or CCTV video from the area between 2 and 3 p.m. IHIT can be contacted by calling 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.