Elderly tenants fed up with Vancouver landlord

Part of John Tierney’s routine is checking the thermometer located on his patio. If it’s cold outside, he knows it won’t be long until his rental unit starts feeling the same.

“It’s 2024,” he said. “Should we depend on the rising of the sun to get warm?”

Tierney is one of many elderly residents who live at 5455 Balsam St. in Kerrisdale, who say they are tired of having to advocate for basic services such as working elevators and heat.

The 81-year-old said he does not feel like his concerns are being taken seriously.

“I’m really, really tired,” he said. “My health is going. I’m constantly visiting the doctors. I’m stressed.”

In the last few weeks when the temperatures dipped, Tierney said his unit and others were unable to turn on the heat.

Long-time resident Bhavna Solecki said it’s an ongoing issue and is one of many at the building.

“In the middle of the winter there were seniors here who were bundled up, switching on their stoves in the kitchen,” she said.

Solecki said the issues at the building have been ongoing since Larco Investments took over a few years ago. CTV News reached out to Larco numerous times for comment but did not hear back.

In July, tenants protested a rezoning application from the landlord who is looking to build a 14-storey rental tower next to the existing building.

Sarah Kirby-Yung, a Vancouver city councillor, said during this process they heard of numerous issues from residents, such as the faulty boiler.

“Council was really concerned by that,” she said, adding the application was eventually approved but with conditions.

Kirby-Yung said some of those conditions include returning the outdoor pool to functional use, repairing the aging boiler, and retaining mature trees on the site.

“They will not receive the development permit for the new rental building until the conditions are met,” she said.

Both Tierney and Solecki say numerous complaints have been submitted to the city over the years – but that little has come of it.

“There must be some logic or reason as to why they won’t go to battle for us,” said Tierney.

On Tuesday, in a statement to CTV News, the city’s development, buildings and licensing department said, an inspector visited the building Tuesday and confirmed the boiler has been activated and is now providing heat.

It added there is an active case file related to allegations of standards of maintenance bylaw violations at 5455 Balsam Street.

As we head into the colder and wetter months, residents say they won't stop fighting for better living conditions.

“People’s voices have to be heard,” said Solecki.