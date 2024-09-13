Canadian warship seizes 1,400 kilos of cocaine off Central America

A Canadian warship has seized more than 1,400 kilograms of cocaine during an anti-drug-trafficking operation in Central America.

The crew of the coastal defence vessel HMCS Yellowknife, along with a detachment of U.S. Coast Guard officers, intercepted the drugs approximately 700 kilometres southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, last week, according to Canadian and U.S. authorities.

The cocaine, which the U.S. Coast Guard estimated to be worth US$44.2 million, was offloaded in San Diego, Calif., on Sept. 5.

The Department of National Defence referred all questions about the seizure to U.S. officials on Friday.

"I congratulate the entire crew of the Yellowknife for their successful patrol in the eastern Pacific, and I thank them for their dedicated service," U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Tim Lavier said in a statement.

"Deploying a coast guard law enforcement team aboard a Canadian navy ship in the eastern Pacific is a significant showcase of the strong relationship we have built with our Canadian partners."

HMCS Yellowknife left Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in B.C. in early August alongside coastal defence vessel HMCS Edmonton.

The two ships, carrying approximately 75 sailors in total, were expected to remain on the Central American deployment for seven weeks.

"I would like to thank our crew onboard HMCS Yellowknife and our partners with the U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment team, who worked together to support the interdiction of 3,100 pounds of cocaine," Lt. Cmdr. Tyson Babcock, commanding officer of the HMCS Yellowknife, said in a statement through the U.S. Coast Guard.

Operation Caribbe

Last spring, HMCS Edmonton and a pair of U.S. Coast Guard ships intercepted a vessel off Mexico carrying a 755-kilogram shipment of cocaine with an estimated value of $49.5 million.

Seven people were arrested aboard the suspect vessel more than 300 kilometres off the Mexican coast. The suspects were surrendered to U.S. authorities and the seized boat, which the U.S. Coast Guard described as a "go-fast vessel," was destroyed at sea.

In February 2022, HMCS Yellowknife and its onboard U.S. law enforcement detachment responded to 21 suspected smuggling vessels, seizing and destroying more than 850 kilograms of cocaine.

Known as Operation Caribbe, the regular deployment of Canadian military ships and aircraft to Latin America began in 2006 and includes partner nations from across the region and Europe.

In 2010, the mission was expanded with a joint memorandum between the U.S. and Canada that allows American law enforcement teams to operate from Canadian warships.

The Department of National Defence estimates the longstanding operation has led to the interception of more than 123 tonnes of cocaine since it began.