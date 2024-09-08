VANCOUVER
    • Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police

    A dog bowl and leash are seen in this undated stock image. (Image: Shutterstock) A dog bowl and leash are seen in this undated stock image. (Image: Shutterstock)
    A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.

    Officers were called to a home in Kamloops at around 7: 15 a.m. for reports of a fatal mauling in a family's fenced-in yard. A spokesperson for the Kamloops RCMP said police believe the pit bulls jumped the fence.

    "The owner was alerted by the sounds of the dogs at approximately 6:15 a.m. and came out to find her dog had been fatally injured. The three dogs fled the yard by jumping the fence," the spokesperson said in an email.

    The RCMP is not pursuing criminal charges. 

    The pit bulls have been found and are in the custody of the city's community services officers. CTV News has contacted the City of Kamloops for more information and this story will be updated if a response is received.

    In general, dogs that are found to constitute a danger to humans or other animals can be seized by municipal authorities and detained. City officials can also apply to the courts to have a dog euthanized.

