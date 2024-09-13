'It's not an easy game': Vancouver Whitecaps cautious of lowly San Jose Earthquakes

The Vancouver Whitecaps aren't taking anything for granted as they prepare for their next matchup.

Sure, the 'Caps (12-8-6) come in undefeated in their last three games across all competitions (2-0-1). And yes, on Saturday they'll host the San Jose Earthquakes (5-20-2), a team that lingers at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings.

Vancouver knows, though, that heading in with an air of overconfidence could spell disaster.

“We’ve got to treat it like any other game," said Whitecaps captain Ryan Gauld. "They’re at the bottom, but they’ve still got a lot of good players that can hurt us if we’re not at our best.”

San Jose heads into the matchup with everything to play for — a loss would officially eliminate the club from playoff contention.

The Earthquakes also performed well in the Leagues Cup last month, then burst out of the break with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake, who sit third in the Western Conference, noted 'Caps head coach Vanni Sartini.

“If you look at the standings, someone can say that (Saturday) is an easy game. But it’s not an easy game," he said. "We need to play a very good game.”

Vancouver is coming off a 0-0 draw against Dallas FC last week. While the team didn't collect all three points, the Whitecaps played well, said midfielder Alessandro Schopf.

“The only thing I think we need to change is scoring goals. That’s the only point we only didn’t do well in the last game," he said. "The rest of it was very good, I think.

"Of course, now San Jose is not going to be easy. Everyone thinks it’s going to be 3-0, 4-0. But it’s not going to be like this. Every game in the MLS is a tough game, it’s a close game. And hopefully we do a good job as we did the last game and score on our chances. Then we will win the game."

After missing more than half a dozen players last week, several regulars are expected to return to Vancouver's lineup.

Six players are back in the city after spending time with their national teams, including Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe and midfielder Ali Ahmed. Gauld is also back after playing for Scotland, while striker Fafa Picault (Haiti), and midfielders Andres Cubas (Paraguay) and Pedro Vite (Ecuador) have also returned.

The team's latest addition could also play a bigger role come Saturday.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong saw six minutes of action against Dallas and has been training with his new teammates all week.

The 32-year-old Scotsman is still working his way to full fitness, but has already impressed Sartini with his demeanour on the field.

“The calm, how he’s collected on the ball under pressure — he can make the right decision and make the right pass," the coach said. "So that’s the first thing that you really appreciate seeing him working.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.