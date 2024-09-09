VANCOUVER
    • Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.

    Officers were called to the scene, a home on Kelgen Crescent, on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

    "The victim, a 28-year-old female, was allegedly stabbed several times by an unknown female suspect who then departed after being confronted by other occupants of the house," Kelowna RCMP said in a media release Monday, adding that the victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

    A 24-year-old woman, Morgan Marie Smith, was arrested later that day and has since been charged with aggravated assault. Smith remains in custody and is due to appear in court Tuesday.

    "The victim and her family are receiving the necessary support services as she recovers from her injuries,” spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier said. “We applaud both our officers and medical personnel for their life-saving work."

