Son charged with 1st-degree murder after father's death on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast

A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his father on the Sunshine Coast last year.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charge against Jackson Doyle on Friday, according to homicide investigators.

Jackson's father Henry Doyle, 58, was found with serious injuries on Klein Lake Forest Service Road in Egmont on Sept. 23, 2023. First responders provided treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Sunshine Coast RCMP responded and determined the death was suspicious, then called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team – which leads homicide investigations in most of the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast – to take over the case.

"IHIT’s investigative team has remained committed to this investigation over the past year," said Cpl. Chase Smith in a news release Friday.

"We would like to thank the Sunshine Coast RCMP, Richmond RCMP, IFIS, Vancouver Police Department and the entire Egmont community for their support throughout this investigation."

Jackson Doyle will remain in custody pending his first court appearance, IHIT said. Online court records for the case do not yet show a scheduled date.

Henry Doyle was from Vancouver and owned a Canada-wide dental service provider and also served as president of the Dental Industry Association of Canada.

At the time of his death, police said he had travelled to the forestry road on a dirt bike, which was found near his body.