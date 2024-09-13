Police watchdog called after suspect shot, woman injured in Merritt, B.C.

British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after two people were injured – including a suspect who was airlifted to hospital with serious gunshot injuries – during an altercation with Mounties in the B.C. Interior.

Officers with the B.C. RCMP's Southeast District containment team located a wanted man who was driving a stolen vehicle in downtown Merritt just before noon on Thursday, the RCMP said in a statement.

"A pursuit was authorized as the man refused to stop for the officers and drove recklessly through the city," the statement said.

Police lost sight of the suspect vehicle as it fled towards a forest service road and an RCMP helicopter was brought in to conduct an aerial search.

Investigators say that within minutes of the suspect vehicle entering the forestry road, workers in the area placed multiple 911 calls saying a driver was shooting at them from a vehicle on Midday Valley Road, southwest of the city.

Police established road blocks in the area and confronted the suspect, who fired shots at officers, according to the RCMP statement. Police returned fire, hitting the man, and rammed the suspect vehicle until it was disabled, the statement said.

"The man was taken into custody, immediately provided medical aid and was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.," the RCMP said. "A female passenger was treated for injuries and released. No one else sustained injuries."

Investigators say the man will be held in police custody on outstanding warrants pending a court appearance next week.

It is not clear whether the suspect is the 37-year-old man who had been sought by police in Merritt since June, and who the RCMP said was apprehended Thursday following a public appeal that described him as "armed and dangerous."

The RCMP declined to connect the two cases when asked by CTV News on Friday.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there are any allegations of wrongdoing on the part of the police, is investigating the officers' conduct during the pursuit and arrest.

"A concurrent investigation will be conducted by the Merritt RCMP with respect to the stolen vehicle and initial engagement with police, as well as the shots fired complaint along the forestry road," the RCMP said.

"As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO B.C., no further information will be released by police."