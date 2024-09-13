Police investigating suspicious death in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.

The local RCMP detachment's serious crimes unit has taken conduct of the case after a person walking near the Nanaimo Curling Club on Wall Street discovered the remains.

The body was found around noon in a small forested area behind the curling club and next to railway tracks, a location frequented by homeless people.

Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Cont. Gary O'Brien said investigators are not revealing how long the body may have been in the area before it was discovered.

Police have cordoned off the forested area and determined the death appears suspicious.

"The area is closed for the foreseeable future while investigators search for forensic evidence," the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Friday.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.