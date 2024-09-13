VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Staff member hospitalized after assault at B.C. maximum security prison

    The bars of a prison cell are seen in this image. (Credit: Shutterstock) The bars of a prison cell are seen in this image. (Credit: Shutterstock)
    Share

    A staff member at B.C.'s only maximum security federal prison was taken to hospital after an assault earlier this month.

    The assault at Kent Institution in Agassiz happened on Sept. 1, the Correctional Service of Canada said in a statement released Thursday.

    The service did not specify whether the staff member was a corrections officer or a different type of employee. CTV News has reached out to the CSC for clarification and this story will be updated if a response is received.

    The CSC said the assailant has been identified and the assault is under investigation by both the institution and the Agassiz RCMP.

    "The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," the CSC said in its statement.

    "In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Three-way race expected in Montreal byelection

    Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News