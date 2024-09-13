Staff member hospitalized after assault at B.C. maximum security prison

A staff member at B.C.'s only maximum security federal prison was taken to hospital after an assault earlier this month.

The assault at Kent Institution in Agassiz happened on Sept. 1, the Correctional Service of Canada said in a statement released Thursday.

The service did not specify whether the staff member was a corrections officer or a different type of employee. CTV News has reached out to the CSC for clarification and this story will be updated if a response is received.

The CSC said the assailant has been identified and the assault is under investigation by both the institution and the Agassiz RCMP.

"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," the CSC said in its statement.

"In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."