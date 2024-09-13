'Right on the edge of being extinct': Environmentalists, First Nation aim to stop B.C. ski resort in owl habitat

The Cheam First Nation and the Wilderness Committee are calling on the province to enforce protections for an endangered owl as a ski resort is proposed near Chilliwack.

According to the Wilderness Committee, the construction of the proposed Bridal Veil Mountain Resort would cut through the middle of a wildlife habitat area and harm the spotted owl population.

“This species is right on the edge of being extinct in Canada,” said Joe Foy, the protected area campaigner for the wilderness committee.

“We have this massive ski resort being proposed right smack dab in the middle of one of the most important habitat areas we’ve got.”

In a joint statement, the Cheam First Nation said it called for the establishment of the WHA in the region over a decade ago and is opposed to the ski resort project.

"Our nation’s long-running efforts in the early 2000s resulted in the establishment of this WHA to protect the spotted owl," said Cheam First Nation member Ernie Victor, in the statement.

"We’re opposed to the Bridal Veil Mountain Ski Resort destroying what we achieved."

CTV News contacted Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen’s office Thursday morning to ask whether the environmental impacts are being considered, but did not hear back before deadline.

The Cheam First Nation is proposing the Cascade Skyline Gondola project, which it says would be more environmentally friendly.

“We have clearly communicated with the B.C. government that the Cascade Skyline Gondola proposal is a sustainable option for these lands, and we expect them to do the right thing and support moving this project forward,” Victor said.

According to Robert Wilson, the president of Bridal Veil Mountain Resort, the project would be jointly developed, owned, and operated in partnership with the local First Nations.

“Among our highest priorities are First Nations land stewardship values and meeting or exceeding the highest environmental standards,” said Wilson, in a statement.

“We are aware of the spotted owl issue and are working closely with Stó:lō communities to fully investigate the potential impacts on all environmental values in the study area.”

Wilson went on to say his organization is also in the process of updating its environmental assessment of the study area in partnership with Stó:lō communities.

The resort expects to contribute more than $252 million in direct revenues to the economy and employ 2,230 people at its year round resort.

The Wilderness Committee and Cheam First Nation are calling on the B.C. government to declare that the Bridal Veil Mountain Resort will never be allowed to go ahead in the spotted owl Wildlife Habitat Area.