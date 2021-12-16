Elderly couple rescued by Mountie after crashing SUV into Surrey, B.C., pool

Vancouver -

Authorities are praising the "heroic actions" of an RCMP officer who managed to singlehandedly rescue an elderly couple after they crashed their SUV into a Surrey, B.C., swimming pool.

The Surrey RCMP detachment said the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer appears to have lost control on Glenwood Crescent South on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the vehicle crashing through the fence of a residential property and into the pool.

The homeowners quickly called 911, and Const. Ngawang Gonpo arrived at the scene within minutes. Surrey RCMP spokesperson Const. Sarabjit K. Sangha said the officer leapt into the water in "full duty gear," and was able to open one of the Trailblazer's doors and get the couple out to safety.

"The actions of Const. Gonpo speak volumes about what our officers are doing every single day," Sangha said. "They don't think twice before putting their lives on the line to protect the citizens of Surrey."

The elderly couple were taken to hospital as a precaution, but don't appear to have suffered any physical injuries, authorities said. The SUV has since been pulled out of the pool.

Surrey RCMP said Gonpo is a six-year veteran of the detachment, and Wednesday's incident represents "just one of the examples" of his commendable conduct on the job.

Mounties also thanked the homeowners for providing important assistance to first responders.

Surrey RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who was near the 16500 block of Glenwood Crescent South at around noon on Wednesday and has information on the accident.