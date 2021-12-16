Elderly couple rescued by Mountie after crashing SUV into Surrey, B.C., pool

A Chevrolet Trailblazer is seen after crashing into a residential swimming pool in Surrey, B.C., on Dec. 15, 2021. (Handout) A Chevrolet Trailblazer is seen after crashing into a residential swimming pool in Surrey, B.C., on Dec. 15, 2021. (Handout)

Vancouver Top Stories