DTES advocates looking for water, sunscreen donations for unhoused as city swelters

DTES advocates looking for water, sunscreen donations for unhoused as city swelters

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver's English Bay Barge still hasn't budged

A barge that ran aground near Vancouver's English Bay last year quickly became an accidental attraction, drawing selfie-seekers and inspiring T-shirt designs. But after seven months, residents seem to have grown weary of its hulking presence on the shoreline.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener