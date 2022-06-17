Driver, passenger flee after crashing stolen Corvette into pole: Burnaby RCMP

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a collision involving an alleged stolen Corvette near the BCIT campus on Thursday evening.

In an email to CTV News, Burnaby RCMP said officers were called to Willingdon Avenue near Canada Way just before 6 p.m. after reports of a crash.

"A white Chevrolet Corvette was travelling north on Willingdon Avenue when it struck a power pole and fire hydrant," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

Hodgins said a male driver and female passenger got out of the Corvette and fled on foot as multiple witnesses reported the incident to police.

Officers determined that the vehicle had been stolen and were able to track down the man a short distance away.

He was arrested for several offences, including possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited, police said.

The suspect remains in custody.