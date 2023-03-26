Downtown Eastside crash sends 3 pedestrians to hospital

Three people were hospitalized after being hit by a car in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in an email, said first responders were called to East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue around 7 p.m. after a vehicle struck "three pedestrians in the intersection."

Two of the people suffered non-life-threatening injuries while one was seriously injured, according to police.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed three patients were taken to hospital by paramedics, but described two of the people's conditions as "critical."

An investigation into the cause is ongoing, however, Visintin said the driver is co-operating and there is no indication speed or impairment was a factor.