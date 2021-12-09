'Do not use' order lifted for Sumas Prairie water system, boil water advisory still in effect

Residents of Abbotsford's still-drying Sumas Prairie neighbourhood are no longer advised to use municipal water only for flushing toilets, the city announced Thursday.

The "do not use" order has been replaced with a boil water advisory for the same area, which is bounded by Angus Campbell Road on the west, Highway 1 on the north, the Chilliwack border on the east and the U.S. Border to the south.

"Water quality sampling results indicate that the water system in the Sumas Prairie may be used again under a boil water advisory," the city said in a statement.

"Further treatment, flushing and water quality sampling is required before this advisory can be removed."

Residents are advised not to drink the water without first boiling or otherwise treating it. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before use, then cooled, stored in sanitary containers and refrigerated, the city said.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Residents of the "Lake Bottom" area of Sumas Prairie - so named because it's the centre of the former Sumas Lake, which was drained in the early 20th century - are still on evacuation order after last month's devastating flooding.

Those living in other parts of the prairie have begun returning to their homes, finding crops destroyed, belongings ruined by muddy water and - in some cases - valuables stolen by looters.