District outlines safety protocols following cougar sighting near Coquitlam school
A Metro Vancouver school district provided details of its safety protocols following warnings from local officials of a cougar sighting near an elementary school.
School District No. 43, in Coquitlam, is aware of warning signs put up near Riverview Park Elementary School.
The signs were put up by the city and warn there's a cougar in the area, but a spokesperson said Wednesday that the cougar has not been seen on school grounds.
A city spokesperson said the first sighting was near Riverview Park on May 15. The cougar was seen again two days later.
The city put up signs warning those who live in the area, and is monitoring for additional reports.
Safety protocols are in place in all school districts in the event of a wildlife sighting on or near school property, the Coquitlam district said.
Schools regularly hold "shelter in place" drills, meaning students need to stay inside the school and windows and exterior doors should be closed.
In the event that the shelter-in-place protocol is activated – which would include wildlife and other environmental hazards – students would likely be expected to continue their school work.
Even if the school hasn't activated the protocol, supervision is increased when there's been a sighting in the neighbourhood of the school, the district said, particularly near wooded areas or on adjacent properties.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service told CTV News that wildlife – including cougar – sightings are not uncommon inside city limits because of the abundance of green spaces and streams. Animals also use paths cut for power lines to travel.
There have been no reports of aggressive cougars in the area, but BCCOS is working closely with the city and monitoring calls.
Wildlife experts in B.C. say those who encounter a cougar should stop and stay calm. They should maintain eye contact and try to look big, making loud and assertive noises while backing away slowly.
WildsafeBC says people should not turn their backs or run, and should fight back in the event of an attack.
According to the City of Coquitlam, all reported attacks have involved dogs, so pets should be kept indoors at night, and leashed at all times.
Cougar sightings should be reported to the provincial Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.
