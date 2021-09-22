Discover Chilean Wine With Super Wine Girl Angela Aiello

VANCOUVER -

Chile boasts a dynamic and premium wine country.

On CTV Morning Live, wine expert Angela Aiello joined the show to speak specifically about its carmenere grape.

This grape is one of the most ancient European varieties and is similar in style to a merlot. It is considered to be the signature grape of Chile.

These amazing grapes are grown in the Maule Valley.

One of the most historic and acclaimed wineries of Chile, Viña San Pedro, was founded in 1865.

Its 2018 1865 Carmenere celebrates the flavour of the region and has excellent aromatic intensity. It features spicy notes of green pepper and nutmeg, as well as red fruit aromas.

It is a medium-bodied wine with smooth tannins.

Aiello noted that it is an ideal fit for Thanksgiving dinner as it pairs well with turkey, ham and even prime rib.

To learn more about the 2018 1865 Carmenere check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.