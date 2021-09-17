Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
The Ministry of Health said five of the latest coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, while Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health recorded four and two, respectively.
The ministry did not provide the age or immunization status of any of the deceased.
But the unvaccinated still make up the vast majority of COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.
He tweeted that 95 per cent of the 136 people in ICU as of Friday afternoon are unvaccinated, including every patient under the age of 40.
Over the past two weeks, from Sept. 2 to 15, the fully vaccinated have only been hospitalized at a rate of 1.2 cases per 100,000 population in B.C., according to the ministry's numbers. That's compared to 43.2 cases per 100,000 among the unvaccinated, and 8.4 cases per 100,000 among the partially vaccinated.
The province also reported 768 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, leaving its seven-day average at 685, down from 693 on Thursday.
About 31 per cent of the latest infections were recorded in the Fraser Health region, followed by 24 per cent in Interior Health, 21 per cent in Northern Health, 13 per cent in Island Health and 11 per cent in Vancouver Coastal Health.
For context, Fraser Health represents about 38 per cent of the provincial population; Interior Health, 16 per cent; Northern Health, six per cent; Island Health, 17 per cent; and Vancouver Coastal Health, 24 per cent.
As of Friday, 86.5 per cent of eligible B.C. residents age 12 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.9 per cent have received both doses. A total of 7,675,294 vaccine doses have been administered across the province so far.
The unvaccinated are also over-represented among case numbers.
Between Sept. 9 and 15, there were only 29.5 infections per 100,000 population among the fully vaccinated, compared to 312.9 cases per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 91.5 per 100,000 among the partially vaccinated.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
