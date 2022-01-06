Creating a Brighter Financial Future on Hope Tuesday

VANCOUVER -

The holiday season has come to an end and the new year often means the arrival of the holiday bills.

The third Monday of January is referred to as Blue Monday, deemed the most depressing day of the year.

Being blue over retail remorse or credit card debt doesn't serve anyone.The team at Bromwich and Smith tends to focus on Hope Tuesday.

Taz Rajan of Bromwich and Smith says that although the bills from overspending may be coming in, there is hope. The new year is the perfect time to create a plan of attack for the money mistakes of 2021.

One of the biggest things Rajan emphasizes is that people in debt are not alone. As Canadians there are legal exit strategies for overwhelming debts.

If there were only a handful of Canadians struggling with debt there would not be legislation for debt forgiveness.

Rajan shared these three tips for those hopeful for a brighter financial future:

Take stock of what you owe and know your numbers;

Set some financial goals for 2022. These can include getting debt free, saving for a trip or major purchase, or improving your financial literacy; and

Take action towards your goals. It could be a small step like finding out your balances or making a call to negotiate a better rate. Small actions each day can add up to big changes.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.