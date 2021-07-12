VANCOUVER -- The crane collapse that forced an area of downtown Kelowna, B.C., to be evacuated on Monday morning has left at least one person dead, according to authorities.

The incident, which damaged several buildings in the area of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street, has also prompted officials to declare a local state of emergency in the Okanagan city.

Hours after the incident, Kelowna RCMP said they were still unable to confirm how many people were dead or injured.

"There is at least one fatality," Insp. Adam MacIntosh said in a statement. "We will be providing further details as soon as we are able to do so."

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said the accident scene and surrounding area remained "unsafe and unstable" as of Monday afternoon, resulting in evacuations at the following addresses:

47 – 612 Bernard Ave.

1450 – 1488 Bertram St.

1441 – 1471 St. Paul St.

"Road and sidewalk closures, including barricades, are in place to ensure safety. Residents and visitors are to stay out of the area," the emergency centre said in a news release.

The crane collapse happened at the Brooklyn construction site run by developer Mission Group. The company described the incident as a "catastrophic failure (in which) a crane fell during the dismantling process."

"Mission Group immediately evacuated the building and emergency crews were dispatched to the site. We continue to work closely with emergency responders to assess the situation," the developer said in a statement.

"Mission Group expresses its deepest sympathy for the families of those affected by this tragedy. We have set up support services to help those in need."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Original copy follows.

An area of downtown Kelowna has been evacuated due to a "significant incident" involving the collapse of an industrial crane.

Mounties said emergency crews responded to the incident at St. Paul Street at Bernard Avenue Monday morning.

Photos taken from the area show a large crane that appears to have collapsed at a construction site.

Details on any possible injuries weren't given by RCMP in their initial statements, but BC Emergency Health Services said its crews were called to the scene of the crane collapse shortly after 11 a.m. Twelve ground ambulance went to the area, including two critical care teams.

BCEHS said three people were taken to hospital. One person is in critical condition, a second is in serious condition while the third has minor injuries.

As a result of the incident, Mounties said power has been disrupted to a significant section of the downtown core, prompting them to ask drivers to avoid the entire area.

"RCMP is working to safely evacuate those impacted and is asking all motorists to avoid the entire downtown core at this time," a news release from Kelowna RCMP said.

Fortis BC said more than 2,500 customers in the downtown area were without power Monday morning, though the cause of that outage was listed as "unknown."

Specifically, the area around Bernard Avenue, St. Paul Street, Doyle Avenue and Bertram Street are all closed to the public until further notice, Mounties said.