VANCOUVER -- Multiple clinics are being offered in Metro Vancouver to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for local construction workers.

Announced Thursday, the clinics will run out of three locations over five days. Anyone working in construction can show up wearing their hard hat to get into a so-called "fast lane." A site access card or other construction ID is also valid.

Appointments aren't required and neither is government ID or a personal health number.

"Our workforce has done a phenomenal job of keeping safe during pandemic, and that after a long day on the jobsite it can be hard to prioritize getting your vaccine scheduled when you get home," said Chris Atchison, president of BC Construction Association, in a news release.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for workers to keep themselves, their families and their sites safe, and are appreciative of the efforts made by the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health to accommodate our essential workforce."

In creating the clinics, officials said they chose times and locations that would be convenient for most construction employees. The later times towards the end of the week hopefully make it easier for workers to get a shot on their way home from site.

The locations were also picked because of how close they were to a high density of workers and sites.

The clinics will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 24, 25 and 30 and on July 8 and 9 at the following locations:

Christine Sinclair Community Centre at 3713 Kensington Ave. in Burnaby

Italian Cultural Centre at 3075 Slocan St. in Vancouver

Abbotsford Exhibition Park, Building 1 at 32470 Haida Dr. in Abbotsford

"This is a message to our workforce, starting with the sites and employers in Vancouver who have put so much into keeping our industry safe, that getting vaccinated is an important thing to do," said Donna Grant, president of Vancouver Regional Construction Association, in the news release.

"If turnout is good, we'll keep it going and we'll expand."

As of Wednesday, more than 76 per cent of adults in B.C. had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.