COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 758 cases, 10 deaths, surging hospitalizations

Vancouver -

Another 10 people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia, the province announced Thursday along with 758 new cases and a further increase in hospitalizations.

The latest update from the Ministry of Health leaves B.C.'s seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths at 7.29 per day, and the seven-day average for infections at 584 per day.

Four of the deceased lived in the Fraser Health region, four lived in the Interior Health region, and two lived in the Northern Health region.

On Twitter, Health Minister Adrian Dix offered condolences to the "families, friends and caregivers of those who have died as a result of COVID-19."

The number of patients in hospital climbed to 434, which is up 15 per cent from last Thursday and represents the highest number of hospitalizations the province has seen since May 9.

The government said a change in surveillance data reporting in the Interior Health Authority this week caused a one-time increase in hospitalization numbers, but did not provide a specific number or any further explanation.

The number of hospitalizations includes 155 patients in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health said the unvaccinated continue to represent the majority of cases, hospitalizations and ICU visits, despite making up less than one-fifth of B.C.'s population.

Nearly 85 per cent of current ICU patients haven't received a single dose of vaccine, including all 43 patients who are under the age of 50.

The province said unvaccinated residents were hospitalized at a rate of 57 patients per 100,000 population between Oct. 13 and 26 after adjusting for age, compared to 2.6 patients per 100,000 population among the fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 89.8 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 84.9 per cent have received two.

The province's high vaccination rate was cited in this week's report from the B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group, which predicted gradual declines in case numbers across all health authorities over the next three weeks.

The drop is expected to be less dramatic in the Northern Health region, which has a lower vaccination rate than the rest of the province and is currently seeing the highest rates of transmission. The latest cases were distributed as follows:

Northern Health – 133 cases, a rate of 46.8 per 100,000 population

– 133 cases, a rate of 46.8 per 100,000 population Fraser Health – 329 cases, a rate of 17.3 per 100,000 population

– 329 cases, a rate of 17.3 per 100,000 population Island Health – 114 cases, a rate of 13.3 per 100,000 population

– 114 cases, a rate of 13.3 per 100,000 population Interior Health – 108 cases, a rate of 13 per 100,000 population

– 108 cases, a rate of 13 per 100,000 population Vancouver Coastal Health – 74 cases, a rate of 6.2 per 100,000 population

Officials also announced one new health-care facility outbreak at Tabor Manor, bringing the total number of active outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system to 33. Most of those are in in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.