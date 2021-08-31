VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has recorded another 655 cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, health officials announced Tuesday.

The update, provided in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, caused the province's seven-day average for new infections to inch up to 685, up from 683 on Monday.

On Monday, the health ministry released three days' worth of COVID-19 information, announcing 1,853 people tested positive for the disease between Friday and Monday. That update, provided in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, pushed the province's rolling seven-day average for new infections to 683 per day, the highest it's been since May 7.

B.C.'s active caseload increased by 261 cases from Friday, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 17.

