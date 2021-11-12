COVID-19 in B.C.: Final case update of the week to cover 2 days' worth of data

Vancouver -

One more COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s health ministry before the weekend and this time, it'll cover two days' worth of data.

Friday's update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon and, as no update was given on Remembrance Day, will cover a 48-hour period.

On Wednesday, officials announced 555 more infections and 11 coronavirus-related deaths. Those figures pushed the seven-day case average to 520 per day, up from 475 on the weekend.

The average began trending downward towards the end of October, when it peaked at 641 cases per day.

While the number of active cases inched up slightly Wednesday, the number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital fell to 404 – a drop of 22 from Monday.

The number of patients in critical care, who are included in the hospitalization total, also fell to 117 from 124.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.