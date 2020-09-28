VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor will give the first COVID-19 update in three days Monday, revealing how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak in the afternoon.

On Friday, B.C.'s health ministry confirmed another 98 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 8,641.

More than 100 recoveries were announced, however, which meant the active caseload dipped slightly from the previous day to 1,349.

No new community outbreaks of the disease were reported, but public exposures continued to be noted in schools and businesses across the province.

"Our community wellness during COVID-19 is about keeping new cases low and manageable, as well maintaining our important connections with friends, family and neighbours in a way that doesn’t put ourselves or those around us at risk," Henry and Stephen Brown, deputy health minister, said in a joint statement.

"With the arrival of the cooler weather, now is the time for all of us to take a step back from connecting in person to staying connected in other, safer ways."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday