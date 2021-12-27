COVID-19 data gives first look at Christmas weekend cases in B.C., but actual number may be higher

A locked gate and notices are seen posted at a COVID-19 testing centre that has been temporarily closed due to cold weather, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Vancouver Coastal Health has closed the Richmond site and the main Vancouver collection centre at St. Vincent due to weather and is redirecting everyone to attend a new site at the University of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A locked gate and notices are seen posted at a COVID-19 testing centre that has been temporarily closed due to cold weather, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Vancouver Coastal Health has closed the Richmond site and the main Vancouver collection centre at St. Vincent due to weather and is redirecting everyone to attend a new site at the University of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories