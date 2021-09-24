COVID-19 cases among children soaring in B.C., but hospitalizations stable for now
The demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
Since the first week of September, cases in that age group went from roughly 12 per day for every 100,000 people to 19 on Sept. 23, the highest per-capita infection rate of any age group, and the one skyrocketing as the others go down.
The analysis comes from one of the province’s most high-profile data analysts and a member of the B.C. COVID-19 modelling group, which is made up of independent scientists and researchers.
"It's the highest it's been and it still looks like it's rising,” said data scientist Jens von Bergmann. ”Right now, those under 10 years old are more getting infected than they ever have at any timeframe during this pandemic."
Von Bergmann notes that, although the sudden surge coincides with the start of school, there’s no guarantee that’s what’s driving the numbers. Still, with B.C. not requiring students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 to wear masks, he’s urging public health officials to prioritize analysis of the phenomenon.
"It is worrying, and kids are always an emotional topic for a lot of people, but because of that is really why we should pay close attention and why I'm hoping public health is hard at work right now to get to the bottom of this,” he said. “I hope they look at the data and see if some of those things like masks and if that's not effective enough then maybe add other things, too, than just expanding the mask mandate, like improved ventilation, for example."
B.C. DOWNPLAYS COVID RISKS TO CHILDREN
Despite pediatricians across the United States warning that children are more susceptible to the ultra-contagious Delta variant, in part because they cannot be vaccinated, British Columbia’s public health and education leaders have maintained their plan for a “normal” school year that does not emphasize testing or improved ventilation, nor the cohorting and distancing it did by the end of the last school year.
"I think it's something we need to watch carefully,” said Dr. Laura Sauve, an infectious disease pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital.
“We saw similar rises last year that then settled out … Our public health colleagues are going to be watching closely to decide if there's any actions they need to take."
She pointed out that pediatricians and hospitalists are seeing a rise in cold, flu and RSV cases in the emergency department, but they haven’t observed a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations there.
"I think it is a good idea to get tested if you have symptoms," said Sauve. “It's helpful to know when kids don't have COVID too, and it's important to stay home when we're sick right now, whether we have COVID or another virus."
But COVID-19 itself is undoubtedly spreading. A Surrey family recently shared their experience with delayed contact tracing and notifications, and another family contacted CTV News, alarmed that close contacts who were vaccinated were not told to self-isolate and that children from a number of schools were showing symptoms but hadn’t been contacted by Fraser Health.
CTV News has verified that the mother and daughter tested positive for COVID-19. They say some of their close contacts who are displaying symptoms are having trouble accessing the limited testing available in the community; the family has conducted a contact tracing exercise of their own, with a friend sketching out the network of possible exposures and infections that could involve several schools.
Illustrated by S. Chung
“The health authority emailed me a generic self-isolation notice to forward to our contacts myself,” said the mother, who believes her daughter caught COVID-19 at school and doesn’t wish to be identified.
“Because it is coming from me rather than directly from the health authority, our contacts are unsure of how long to isolate for, as I am just a mom, not an authoritative source on isolation protocols.”
A LOOMING THREAT?
A grassroots movement to document COVID-19 exposure notices in schools by a Richmond parent has already recorded more than 200 exposure notices to local schools, and the list is growing rapidly.
While few children have required intensive care for COVID-19, a newborn recently spent an indeterminate amount of time in the ICU before being discharged, and a 10-to-12-year-old appears to still be there. On Friday, the health minister revealed a second minor under age 10 is currently in the ICU.
Sauve told CTV News the trend of one to two per cent of children with confirmed COVID-19 infections needing hospitalization has continued in British Columbia, even though the Delta variant had replaced all other strains of the coronavirus by July.
B.C. only allows testing for children with symptoms and isolates confirmed cases, but doesn’t routinely test classmates to proactively screen for more potential cases. With more of them testing positive regardless of what many experts describe as a low testing rate, there is growing concern.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, doctors of various stripes and positions expressed concern at the province’s laid-back approach to schools and warned that one or two per cent doesn’t sound like much, but with few pediatric care beds available at the best of times, the surging infection rate should be raising alarms with policymakers.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China releases detained Canadians Kovrig, Spavor after extradition against Meng Wanzhou dropped
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says China has released detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and U.S. Justice Department officials reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her and a B.C. judge discharged the extradition matter.
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
Six charts to help you understand the 2021 federal election
CTVNews.ca tells the story of the 44th federal election in six charts, breaking down the percentage of total votes won by each party, what was gained, what was lost, and where in Canada saw the closest, nail-biter races.
Discussions underway with countries to accept Canadians with mixed vaccines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "active" discussions are underway with various countries, including the U.S., to permit the entry of Canadians with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.
COVID-19 in Alberta: 11 deaths, as ICU patient count hits record high on Friday
The 14 highest patient ICU patient counts have all come in September.
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
New Brunswick to reinstate state of emergency as province reports record COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
New Brunswick will be returning to a state of emergency as the province continues to battle the growing fourth wave of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
Thousands of Afghan evacuees waiting in camps to start their new lives
Nearly 10,000 Afghans are waiting in German refugee camps desperate for their new lives to begin, including those destined for Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 death, 57 cases
The new cases were among 743 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
COVID-19 clusters identified at supportive housing facilities in Victoria
We knew COVID-19 had started to spread among unhoused people in Victoria, but we didn't know exactly how many people were affected until now.
-
Greater Victoria students ditch class to strike for action on climate change
More than 300 middle and high school students from across Greater Victoria walked out of classes to take part in the "Our Earth – Our Future" strike for climate action on Friday.
Calgary
-
China releases detained Canadians Kovrig, Spavor after extradition against Meng Wanzhou dropped
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says China has released detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and U.S. Justice Department officials reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her and a B.C. judge discharged the extradition matter.
-
'A critical time': Alberta's top doctor calls out individuals trying to use fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
It's been nearly a week since the Alberta government adopted an easy-to-use tool to produce a printable proof of vaccination card, but the project has been criticized by many as being flawed and easy to exploit.
-
University of Calgary classmate reacts to news of Michael Spavor release from Chinese prison
Michael Purity, a former University of Calgary classmate of Michael Spavor, was camping in the California backwoods when he got the news from CTV that Spavor, one of the two Michaels, was on a plane home from China.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 11 deaths, as ICU patient count hits record high on Friday
The 14 highest patient ICU patient counts have all come in September.
-
'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
-
China releases detained Canadians Kovrig, Spavor after extradition against Meng Wanzhou dropped
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says China has released detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and U.S. Justice Department officials reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her and a B.C. judge discharged the extradition matter.
Toronto
-
B.C. woman turned away from popular Toronto tourist spot because vaccine certificate doesn't include key detail
A woman from British Columbia travelling to Toronto was turned away from one of the most popular tourist destinations because her province's vaccine certificate doesn't include a key piece of information.
-
Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings
The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.
-
Proposed luxury 'iceberg' home in Toronto drawing controversy
It's a luxury trend used to build mansions that are built primarily underground.
Montreal
-
Quebec warns citizens to be aware of fake vaccine passport apps circulating
Quebec's health and social services ministry (MSSS) is raising alarm bells after fake versions of the province's VaxiCode vaccine passport application have been spotted.
-
'We have to confront our clients,' Quebec bars and restaurants struggling with COVID-19 vaccine passport rollout
Two groups representing Quebec's bars and restaurants say that three weeks into the vaccine passport program, establishments have had enough and risk ruin if the government does not step in with financial assistance.
-
Quebecers march in Montreal to demand better action on climate change
Quebecers across the province are set to take part in a Canada-wide demonstration to demand action be taken against climate change.
Winnipeg
-
'Rise in numbers is always concerning': Southern Health Region seeing climbing COVID-19 infection rates
COVID-19 infection rates are climbing in the Southern Health Region at a pace much quicker than the more densely populated Winnipeg Health Region.
-
Elections Canada awaiting official word from lawyers before recount is called in Winnipeg riding
Elections Canada says it is awaiting official word from lawyers before a recount is called in a Winnipeg riding where Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz clung to victory with just 24 votes.
-
Woody Harrelson movie filming in Winnipeg puts out casting call for those with disabilities
A movie starring Woody Harrelson is set to shoot in Winnipeg, and people living with disabilities may have an opportunity to be in the film.
Saskatoon
-
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
'Unconscionable': Sask. doctors criticize province for no longer sharing COVID-19 modelling data
A pair of Saskatchewan doctors say the province should share COVID-19 modelling data to help both physicians and residents prepare for what could be coming.
-
Farmer receives lifetime ban from cattle ownership after violating animal protection act
A case of animal cruelty has resulted in a $21,000 fine and lifetime ban on cattle ownership for a women from Love, SK.
Regina
-
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
'Unconscionable': Sask. doctors criticize province for no longer sharing COVID-19 modelling data
A pair of Saskatchewan doctors say the province should share COVID-19 modelling data to help both physicians and residents prepare for what could be coming.
-
Gabby Petito search brings extra attention to Sask. missing persons cases
As Saskatchewan's Missing Persons Week comes to a close, a high profile missing person in the United States is driving conversations around similar cases closer to home.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick to reinstate state of emergency as province reports record COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
New Brunswick will be returning to a state of emergency as the province continues to battle the growing fourth wave of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
-
N.S. parents and teachers call on government to release info on COVID-19 exposures at schools
As parent Brittany Snow peruses a list of Nova Scotia schools affected by COVID-19 exposures, she worries what it means for the safety of her children, who are too young to be vaccinated.
-
People of Amherst, N.S., gather to grieve for family of six that died in fire
The community of Amherst, N.S., came together on Friday to collectively grieve the loss of six of their own who were taken much too soon.
London
-
Two in hospital after motorcycle collides with SUV on Wharncliffe
A serious crash on Wharncliffe Road sent two people to hospital Friday night.
-
Is HoCo a full-go this Saturday? Students predict street party's return to Broughdale Ave.
COVID-19 crashed the party in 2020, but London may not be so lucky this weekend.
-
Mandatory vaccination coming for London transit drivers
All London Transit Commission drivers will need to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of an exemption by Nov. 12.
Northern Ontario
-
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
-
Sudbury city councillor helping with access to proof of vaccination
It's day three of the new proof of vaccine rule and people need to have a valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many private and public places.
-
Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings
The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.
Kitchener
-
Police ask for public's help identifying homicide victim
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
'It has happened very rapidly': Youth COVID-19 cases rising just weeks into the school year
It's been two-and-a-half weeks since the school year started and youth cases of COVID-19 are already spiking in Waterloo Region.
-
City mourns former Waterloo Mayor Brian Turnbull
Brian Turnbull, who served as Waterloo's mayor for three terms, has died.