Court dismisses B.C. man's 'nonsensical bafflegab,' convicts him of driving, tobacco offences
A B.C. man who argued he could not be prosecuted for driving and tobacco offences because – among other reasons – he had changed his name to Tiberius Rex has been convicted of all three charges he faced.
In a decision issued earlier this month and posted online Tuesday, provincial court Judge Peter Whyte described the defendant's arguments as "nonsensical bafflegab."
Though the case is known as R. v. Kenneth Jeffrey Cooper, Whyte refers to Cooper as "the defendant" throughout, because of his insistence that he is no longer known by that name, but as Tiberius Rex, or just Tiberius.
The defendant represented himself throughout the trial, advancing a variety of arguments that Whyte describes as Organized Pseudo-Legal Commercial Arguments (OPCA).
"He says that as a living man and a natural born human, he possesses certain inalienable rights that transcend the rules and regulations thrust upon him by the corporate entities of British Columbia and/or Canada," Whyte summarizes in the decision.
"As I understood him, the defendant’s position was that he was entitled to behave in any way he deemed appropriate, so long as he did not physically hurt anyone. This included possessing items that he wanted to, whether or not laws, acts or regulations deemed it legal to do so."
The judge noted that, though the defendant was "polite and respectful" throughout the proceedings, his position was "at its core, untenable."
"It is baseless and without merit," Whyte wrote. "I am encouraged to summarily dismiss such arguments as nonsensical bafflegab, and not waste the taxpayer’s money or the court’s time on submissions that have a zero chance of success … I feel, nonetheless, compelled to make a few comments."
THE CHARGES
The defendant was charged with three offences: driving while prohibited, possession of an unstamped tobacco product, and unlawful possession of tobacco.
All three stemmed from a motor vehicle stop that occurred on Highway 1 near Popkum, B.C., in May 2020.
According to the court decision, the defendant was behind the wheel of a Mercedes Sprinter van, travelling east on the highway. A police officer testified that the van was travelling at 114 km/h in a section of the highway that was under construction and had a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h.
Police initiated a traffic stop and, because the vehicle had been recorded travelling at more than 40 km/h over the posted limit, determined they needed to impound it. They also arrested the defendant for driving while prohibited, the decision reads.
Before towing the vehicle, officers searched it and found 16 cases of 50 cartons of cigarettes each – a total of 160,000 cigarettes – all of them lacking taxation stamps, according to the court.
THE DEFENCE
Whyte's decision notes that the defendant "admitted virtually all of the essential elements of each of the charges he faced."
His defence was not to argue that he didn't commit the crimes, or that the Crown lacked sufficient evidence to convict him, but rather that the laws in question didn't apply to him.
On the driving while prohibited charge, the defendant argued that he was not driving, but rather "travelling," which he claimed was not the same thing and was not subject to the province's Motor Vehicle Act.
In his decision, Whyte describes this attempt to argue a meaningful distinction between the two verbs as "astounding."
"Giving effect to the defendant’s argument would be the worst example of elevating form over substance," the judge wrote.
"It would render virtually any law meaningless, merely by referring to the prohibited conduct by another name. One could not be convicted of shoplifting when they were simply repurposing unsold goods for personal use. Assault would no longer be criminal, when the defendant was guilty only of intentional force application absent consent. Murder would be allowed as purposeful non-consensual early life termination."
The defendant also argued that changing his name from Kenneth Cooper to Tiberius Rex had "disassociated" him from the person who committed the offences, and that because the charges against him displayed his given name in all capital letters, they were not actually referring to him, according to the decision.
Whyte rejected both of these arguments, as well as several others, including the defendant's assertion that the trial itself was illegal.
"The defendant’s argument that since he did not consent to this prosecution, somehow it was unlawful, is summarily rejected," the judge wrote. "Such a claim is deserving of no further comment. It is not a valid use of taxpayer-funded resources to refute manifestly unsound, baseless conjecture."
Ultimately, Whyte found the defendant guilty of all three charges he faced.
The decision does not deal with sentencing, which typically happens after a separate hearing following a verdict. Online court records associated with the case indicate that the defendant's next court appearance is scheduled for June 13.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Vancouver Island
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Lockdown lifted at Colwood school
The West Shore RCMP says there is no longer a security risk to a French immersion school in Colwood.
-
New BC Housing CEO selected after previous executive resigned
BC Housing officially has a new CEO after the former leader stepped down last year due to a lack of confidence in his abilities for the role.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier poses for photo with protestors charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
-
Charges laid after jewelry stolen from house evacuated during Marlborough explosion
Calgary police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a house evacuated after a large explosion in Marlborough last month.
-
'Heartbreaking': Widow of Calgary officer killed in hit and run says son is a victim
The wife of the Calgary police officer who died after he was dragged by a fleeing SUV told a sentencing hearing Thursday that her husband's death was no accident.
Edmonton
-
'Grateful for the outpouring': Edmonton girl addresses being spat on, swore at during Kings game
The family of an Edmonton girl who was subjected to "scary and negative moments" while cheering on the Oilers in Los Angeles last Friday is happy with the way both teams, fans and media have responded.
-
Central Alberta child suffered 'prolonged abuse' by family member after disclosing to multiple people: investigators
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
-
Edmonton officer who kicked teen in the head showed 'shocking lack of judgement' but will not be charged: ASIRT
An Edmonton officer who kicked an Indigenous teen in the head in 2020 will not be arrested, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding "reasonable grounds" to lay criminal charges.
Toronto
-
Police investigating reports Ontario man ran website selling chemical used in recent U.K. suicides
Police are investigating reports that a Toronto area man has been operating a website selling a lethal, but legal, poison reportedly used in a number of suicides, including the 2022 death of a 22-year-old university student in Scotland.
-
Father paralyzed in horrifying Florida beach accident details remarkable road to recovery
Ben Board's life changed a year ago when he was paralyzed in a horrific accident at a Florida beach. Now, the Ontario father is hoping to run again with his two boy as he continues his incredible recovery.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Maple Leafs stand to advance in NHL playoffs tonight in Game 5 against Tampa
The Toronto Maple Leafs need just one more victory to eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning and get out of the first round for the first time since 2004. Follow along for live updates after the game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Montreal
-
Site of fatal Old Montreal fire had been flagged by safety inspectors, documents show
Documents obtained by CTV News suggest the site of the fatal fire in Old Montreal last month had been flagged by city safety inspectors. Reports from the Montreal fire department provided to CTV through an Access to Information request described problems with fire alarms in the building.
-
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
Winnipeg
-
Man convicted of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver may face deportation, defence lawyers say
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in what the court has described as a rage and racism fuelled attack will be handed a life sentence and may face deportation, the court heard during a sentencing hearing.
-
PSAC strike's impact on Passport Canada could spoil Manitoba man's trip to Stanley Cup Finals
A lucky Manitoban has won a hockey fan's trip of a lifetime to the Stanley Cup Finals, but one of the largest labour strikes in Canadian history could prevent him from going.
-
Winnipeg police find body while responding to suspicious fire
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a body was found when officers responded to a fire in the city’s Point Douglas area.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
Saskatoon explosive disposal unit investigated 'suspicious package'
Saskatoon police investigated a reported “suspicious package” at an apartment on the 400 block of 115th Street East Thursday.
-
Sask. government may release details of investigation into Prince Albert police
Provincial policing Minister Christine Tell said on Wednesday her ministry is considering releasing the details of an investigation into the Prince Albert Police Service.
Regina
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business
A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.
Atlantic
-
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
-
Federal minister says strike hampering enforcement of baby eel fishery closure
The public service strike has made it difficult for Ottawa to enforce conservation rules for the highly contentious and lucrative baby eel fishery, according to MP Sean Fraser.
-
P.E.I. electric school buses to be used as mobile batteries during natural disasters
Prince Edward Island is becoming the first province in the country to use its newly-electrified school bus fleet as mobile emergency batteries during natural disasters, like post-tropical storm Fiona.
London
-
London, Ont. healthcare workers rally against two tier healthcare, worry about burnout
London, Ont. healthcare workers rallied against Bill 60 at all three London hospitals on Thursday afternoon.
-
Business owner reacts to break-in
The owner of Wrap Boss Spa missed several calls from police Monday morning, prior to the one that alerted her that something had happened to her business on Dundas Street.
-
Crash closes Highway 8 north of Clinton, multiple injuries reported
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has closed a section of Highway 8 at Holmesville due to a crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
-
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
-
Proposal to charge $700 trailer permit fee sparks anger in northern Ont. community
A plan to charge trailer owners as much as $700 a year led to what can only be described as a contentious town hall meeting in the township of Sables-Spanish Rivers.
Kitchener
-
Protestors confront security and police at Roos Island in Kitchener
There were tense scenes at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.
-
Ont. maintenance man caught on camera committing indecent act in client's bedroom: Police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a maintenance person who they say was caught on camera lying on a client’s bed and undoing his pants.
-