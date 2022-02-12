Convoy protesters break through Surrey RCMP barricade with military vehicle as others march to U.S. border on foot

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause 'widespread human suffering' and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but 'equally prepared for other scenarios,' the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener