Supporters of Freedom Convoy set up protest site near B.C. border crossing

Demonstrators against pandemic-related mandates and restrictions have been at the side of 176th Street in South Surrey near the Pacific Highway Truck Crossing into the United States since Saturday.

At any given time, there are several dozen protesters with more often joining in the evenings.

Asked what freedoms he has lost, a man named Ian, who wouldn’t provide his last name, said: “The right to be free. The right to visit loved ones. The right to be families.”

Ian said he plans to stay at the protest until all health restrictions are lifted.

So far, the group has not blocked the road and access to the international border crossing a few hundred metres away, but some said if they decide to do that, their ranks could swell by several hundred.

The location the group has chosen is directly adjacent to a strip mall and office park with several small businesses in it.

Owners of those establishments accuse the group of taking up most of their customer parking without authorization.

Occasionally, many of the demonstrators will also get in their vehicles and circle the block while blasting their car horns and air horns.

Businesses accuse some of drinking excessively and causing a disturbance at all hours of the day and night.

One business in particular, a child care centre with spaces for 86 children, including some as young as four months old, said the demonstration has been very disruptive to the kids, their parents and staff.

“There was a couple of fights last night. There was people drinking, smoking marijuana, the music was intense,” said Sandra Christian, founder of Creative Kids learning Centre. “So, I guess I just have to watch what’s happening in my child care centre and call 911 and have more of a police enforcement on hand.”

Surrey RCMP say they are aware of the demonstration and have been monitoring it.

For now, they say the group has a right to protest but local mounties have been in contact with their federal counterparts and the Canada Border Services Agency to discuss plans for what to do should the demonstration escalate into a blockade of the border crossing.

“What we are encouraging local residents and business owners to do is if you observe anything illegal and you are being disrupted by the actions of the protestors, contact police,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Business owners worry if nothing is done before the weekend, more people will join the group which could embolden some to settle in for a lengthy stay and impact commerce in the area for an extended period of time.