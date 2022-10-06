Contraband with institutional value of more than $220,000 seized from B.C. prison

Thousands of dollars' worth of contraband was seized from a B.C. prison over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada says.

CSC said staff seized two packages and other unauthorized items from Kent Institution, a maximum-security prison in Agassiz, on Saturday. The seizure included 355 grams of THC shatter, 48 grams of THC, unidentified pills, syringes, tobacco, a ceramic knife tip, a hacksaw blade and three cellphones.

Officials estimate the institutional value of all the items seized is about $223,410.

Authorities estimate "institutional value" based on multiple factors, but it generally reflects the fact that contraband items have a greater monetary value inside a prison than they do on the street.

"Each institution's values will vary, as they depend on the regional or local jurisdiction's trends, including drug prices," said Kent Institution assistant warden Kim MacPherson in an email to CTV News earlier this year.

"Additionally, an institution’s security level can also be a factor which will affect the institutional value of contraband and unauthorized items."

CSC said it uses "a number of tools" to prevent drugs from getting into institutions, like ion scans and drug-detector dogs.

"CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone," a statement from the agency says.

"CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions."

In this most recent incident, police were notified and Kent Institution is investigating.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday