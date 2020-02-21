VANCOUVER -- From troubling graffiti to startling face-to-face confrontations, the number of racist incidents linked to fear of the COVID-19 virus is continuing to grow in Metro Vancouver and beyond.

Lin Li, who moved to Canada from China three years ago, recently experienced it firsthand. She was walking to the Marine Gateway Canada Line Station when a woman shouted the word "coronavirus" at her.

"She didn't hear me speak a single word," Li said. "She just saw an Asian face and was thinking about the coronavirus."

The 26-year-old marketing co-ordinator works for the Sunzen Art Gallery in downtown Vancouver, and this Sunday is helping organize an event designed to dispel myths about COVID-19 and combat xenophobia related to the virus.

The gallery is hosting a tea ceremony and tasting from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., where staff will be encouraging people of all backgrounds to sit down and talk with each other. They will be serving snacks and aged pu'er tea from China's Yunan province, which is known as the "birthplace of tea."

"It's very welcoming," said Li. "It's a relaxing couple of hours for people to sit down and have conversations."

She pointed to a number of concerning incidents that have made the news recently, including the discovery of a Vancouver bus stop vandalized with the words "CHINA VIRUS."

It's been painful to watch, Li said. Though she's only lived in the country a few years, since first moving to Toronto to earn her master's in art history, she said she feels a strong connection to Canada.

"I feel that although I wasn't born here, I'm also a part of this country," she said. "How about people who have lived in Vancouver for 30 years, 40 years or even longer? These people who saw their children grow up here and who met their husbands and wives here – they must love this country deeper than me."

She said the Sunzen Art Gallery, which showcases Chinese art and cultural artifacts, is the perfect place to hold an event like this weekend's. Li described the core purpose of the gallery as promoting "the artistic and cultural exchange between the eastern and western worlds."

For people who attend the tea ceremony, there will also be two guided tours of the artwork, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Admission to the tea ceremony will be by donation, with all of the money collected going to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's Emergency Response Fund. Li said staff will also be handing out leaflets of information on COVID-19 that were prepared in co-ordination with Vancouver General Hospital.