VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. maintain the risk of novel coronavirus remains low, but the fears and misinformation about the mysterious illness continue to spread.

Canada Catering Association, a non-profit group supporting Chinese restaurant owners, is sounding the alarm on how businesses have been declining since the outbreak because of people's concerns of contracting COVID-19.

"Business has dropped rapidly by at least 50 per cent, some restaurants have fallen by 80 per cent, and they have suffered serious losses," said William Tse with the association in a press release. "Many restaurants plan to temporarily close and renovate, and employees are forced to apply for employment insurance."

To help the restaurants recuperate their losses and prevent job loss, the group met with those in the industry to form strategies.

Industry leaders collaborated to form a health and safety plan; one of the suggestions includes hand sanitizers at the restaurant entrance.

The group is also looking for tax exemptions from the municipal, provincial and federal governments for six months.

Premier John Horgan said that is unlikely.

"I encourage people to go out there and support those businesses; that's the best way for them to recover right now," he said.

Tse said they also want to encourage customers to support their businesses by offering food and beverage coupons, and strengthen the food delivery business.

As of Friday, there have been 76,796 confirmed cases worldwide, according to John Hopkins. In B.C., there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19. The first person who tested positive for the virus has since recovered, according to health officials.