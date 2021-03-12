VANCOUVER -- Roasted Poblano Sauce (serves 4 people)

Ingredients:

3 tbs Unsalted Butter

4 pc Poblano Peppers

.5 pc White Onion

2 pc Garlic Cloves

2 cup Heavy Whip Cream

2 cup 2% Milk

3 tbs Sour Cream

Salt (to taste)

Method:

1. Using a large frying pan or cast-iron pan set on medium heat. Once the pan is hot place the poblano peppers and cook on all sides until it appears roasted. Place the peppers in a Ziploc bag.

2. Leave the peppers in the bag for 15 minutes and then peel the skin from the pepper. It should come off very easily.

3. Thin slice the white onion and chop the garlic.

4. Using a medium pot melt the butter on medium heat, then add the sliced onions and cook until translucent. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes.

5. Add the poblano peppers. It should be seedless, skinless and have the stem removed. Continue to cook for 4 min at low heat.

6. Add the milk and heavy whip cream. Cook for 7 minutes.

7. Remove the pot from the element and blend the contents.

8. Return the sauce to the pot and add sour cream and whisk until the sour cream is fully incorporated in the sauce.

9. Taste the sauce and season with salt to taste.

Braised Chicken (serves 4 people)

Ingredients:

2 pc Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

2 pc Bay Leaves

.25 White Onion

6 pc Black Peppercorns

Salt (to taste)

Method:

1. Fill a medium pot halfway with water and add the onion, peppercorns, bay leaves and salt.

2. Bring the water and ingredients to a boil.

3. Add the chicken breast, allow to cook for 15 minutes.

4. Remove the pot from the heat and allow it to sit for 25 minutes.

5. Remove the chicken from the pot and cool to room temperature.

6. Once the chicken is cooled pull the chicken into smaller pieces using your fingers.

Refried Beans (serves 4 people)

Ingredients:

1 Small Tin of Black Beans (350 to 500 grams)

.5 White Onion (small dice)

100 ml Vegetable Oil

Method:

1. Heat the vegetable oil in a medium pot. Add the diced onion and cook until golden brown.

2. Open the can of beans. Remove the liquid and save it for later in the recipe.

3. Add the beans into the pot and cook for 8 minutes.

4. Blend sauteed beans and onions until smooth. The mixture will be very heavy / thick. Add small amounts of the reserved liquid until the puree smooths out.

Sauteed Mushrooms (vegetarian option) serves 4 people

Ingredients:

1 cup Sliced Cremini Mushroom

1 cup Sliced Portobello Mushroom

.5 pc Sliced White Onion

3 Diced Garlic Cloves

.5 fl oz Soya Sauce

1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 tbs Unsalted Butter

Method:

1. Using a medium pot melt the butter on medium heat and add white onions. Sautee until translucent.

2. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add mushrooms and cook until they are soft.

3. Add soya sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Cook for 3 min. Check the seasoning. May need to add salt.

Chicken or Mushroom Enchiladas (single serving)

Ingredients:

3 pc Corn Tortillas

3 fl oz Poblano Sauce

80 grams Refried Beans

100 grams Pulled Chicken or 80 grams Sauteed Mushrooms (Vegetarian Substitute)

30 grams White Cheddar Cheese

Method:

1. Reheat the corn tortillas in a pan on medium heat and a little veg oil.

2. Place a hot corn tortilla on a plate and spread with beans and then chicken.

3. Place a second corn tortilla on the first tortilla and layer with beans and chicken.

4. Place a third tortilla on top and cover the stack with the poblano sauce. It should fully cover the tortillas and flood the plate.

5. Add white cheddar cheese and place the plate under the broil in your oven until the cheese has melted. This plate will be hot so be careful!