VANCOUVER -- The sauce is native to the Bahamas and the method is perfect for achieving mouth-watering, falling- off-the-bone chicken in half the time of braising. Serve with rice or mashed potatoes.

Serves four.

Ingredients

8 chicken thighs, bone-in

1 tbsp. (15 mL) white vinegar

1/2 cup (125 mL) red wine vinegar

1/4 cup (60 mL) Raquel’s Seasoned Salt (see recipe below)

1/2 cup (125 mL) canola oil

3 tbsp. (45 mL) olive oil

1 medium onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ orange bell pepper, sliced

½ yellow bell pepper, sliced

½ red bell pepper, sliced

½ green bell pepper, sliced

2 cups (500 mL), diced tomatoes

½ cup (125 mL) ketchup

2 cups (500 mL) chicken stock, heated

1 tbsp. (15 mL) fresh thyme leaves

1 bay leaf

¼ cup (60 mL) Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. (15 mL) molasses

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, whole (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp. (15 mL) diced fresh Italian parsley, for garnish



Directions

1. Rinse chicken in a large bowl with cold water and 1 tbsp. (15 mL) white vinegar. Pat dry with paper towels.

2. Pour red wine vinegar over poultry and season with seasoned salt on both sides.

3. In a large pot, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and brown on both sides for 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.

4. Reduce heat to medium, add olive oil to the pan and heat. Add onion, garlic and bell peppers and cook for 3 minutes.

5. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes more. Stir in ketchup, stock and stir to make a gravy that coats the back of a spoon. Bring to a boil. Add chicken and cook on high for 3 minutes.

6. Add remaining ingredients (except for the parsley). Lower the heat to simmer and cover with a lid that is slightly ajar to release steam for about 30–45 minutes or until juices run clear.

Raquel's seasoned salt

This salt is the ultimate flavor enhancer for vegetables, poultry, meat and seafood. Triple the recipe and store in an airtight container for convenience.

Makes 1/3 cup (80 mL).

Ingredients

2 tbsp. (30 mL) fine sea salt

1 tbsp. (15 mL) garlic powder

1 tsp (5 mL) onion powder

1/2 tsp. (2 mL) ground cumin

1 tsp. (5 mL) smoked paprika



Directions

Place all ingredients in a small dish and mix thoroughly with a fork. Keep in an airtight container.