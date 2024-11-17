Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP

Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.

The Fort St. John detachment received a request to check on the well-being of Aaron Hume, his seven-year-old daughter, Angelique, and his 10-year-old son, Michael, prior to issuing an appeal for information Saturday.

"Family is concerned for the well-being of Aaron Hume and his two children," the statement from authorities says.

"Police have reason to believe that Aaron and his two children may be traveling through Alberta or into southeastern B.C."

The family may be travelling in a 2023 white Dodge Ram 1500, with damage to the windows and body.

Hume is described as a 38-year-old white man, standing 5'9" tall and weighing 150 pounds.

In this case, a spokesperson for the RCMP told CTV News, the criteria for issuing an Amber alert were not met because Hume has custody of the children and the case is therefore not being investigated as an abduction. More information about when and how Amber alerts are issued is available online.