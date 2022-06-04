Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law

Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener