Celebrate Local with The BC Bite Sandwich

VANCOUVER -

Conscious consumers and seeking out products that use sustainably sourced ingredients and support local.

Oroweat Organic is produced at Langley Bakery, in Langley B.C.

They offer sustainable bread options with a reduced carbon footprint.

All of their bread varieties are organic, plant-based, and non-GMO certified.

Vancouver Café Grocer DALINA has partnered with Oroweat Organic to create The BC Bite Sandwich.

The sandwich features Oroweat Organic 22 Grains & Seeds bread.

It is low calorie with lean turkey, green apples, and cheese.

Many of these ingredients are sourced locally and shine a spotlight on the quality produced by Metro Vancouver’s farms.

Each sandwich is wrapped in compostable packaging to help divert waste from landfills.

The BC Bite Sandwich is available through Monday December 6th.

It can be found exclusively at DALINA stores in Vancouver and for delivery via DALINA’s mobile ordering craver app or UberEats.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live featuring Chef Matt Sanderson to learn more.

Oroweat Organic

Dalina