Celebrate Canada Soccer's Women's National Team at BC Place
Canada Soccer's Women's National Team Olympic Gold Medal Celebration Tour arrives in Vancouver on Friday, April 8th.
The team will play two friendlies against Nigeria. After the Vancouver match they will continue on Monday, April 11th at Langford's Starlight Stadium.
When the team won gold at the Tokyo 2020 games they weren't able to celebrate with fans in the stadium.
Over the last two years, most matches have meant a similar plight.
The Olympic Gold Medal Celebration Tour will allow Canadian fans to see the team in action on home soil and have their cheers heard.
The Friday night event at BC Place will celebrate sporting icon Christine Sinclair's international goals record in front of her hometown crowd.
Sinclair now holds the record for most international goals scored, set back in early 2020.
These matches also mark a farewell to goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, who will wrap up her professional and international career.
These historic moments can be experienced at BC Place on Friday, April 8th starting at 7:30 p.m.
Check out the videos attached to learn more.
