Caught-on-camera stabbing at Vancouver Tim Hortons sends man to hospital with serious injuries
Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing for some readers.
Police in Vancouver say they're investigating an alarming, unprovoked stabbing that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries over the weekend.
The attack, which was caught on surveillance camera, happened at a Tim Hortons in downtown Vancouver early Saturday morning. Police said the 25-year-old victim was waiting at the fast food restaurant when a suspect suddenly came up to him from behind and repeatedly stabbed him in the back and shoulder. The suspect then ran from the store, police said.
While the victim's injuries were serious and life-threatening, he was taken to hospital and is now expected to survive.
"This disturbing incident has all the hallmarks of a random attack that came completely without warning, and we’re increasingly worried about the public’s safety," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.
"We need anyone who witnessed this assault to come forward, and we urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to call police."
Addison said the suspect and the victim don't know each other and it didn't seem like they had much of an interaction before the attack.
"We don't know if there was a motive for this attack, and the fact that it appears random and unprovoked is extremely concerning," Addison said.
Police are hoping witnesses of the incident, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. at the Harbour Centre Tim Hortons on West Hastings Street, will help identify the suspect.
He's described by investigators as a man in his 20s who is about 6'2" tall. He has short, black hair and a slim build. Police said he was wearing a grey hoodie that had a black hood and black sleeves, grey and black jeans and black shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black and white face mask with a Crooks and Castles logo on it at the time.
Just days before Saturday's incident, police released security video of another unprovoked attack downtown. That incident, which police said happened on New Year's Eve, showed a man grab a 22-year-old woman then throw her against the wall of Hotel Georgia.
The woman was able to get the man off of her, and he can be seen in the video picking up his bag and walking off.
"We recognize these incidents cause significant anxiety and trepidation in the community," Addison said. "However, it’s important that we talk about them so we can solve these crimes and people can make informed decisions about their personal safety."
Anyone with information about Saturday's stabbing is asked to call major crime investigators at 604-717-2541.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is Canada's obligation under NATO in the face of Ukraine-Russia crisis?
In the face of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, NATO has played a prominent role in attempting to quell further escalations between Russia and the West. CTVNews.ca looks at what Canada’s obligations are to Ukraine as a member of NATO.
Ontario's COVID-19 case count surpasses 1,000,000, deaths top 11,000
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario has passed 1,000,000 as deaths related to the disease total more than 11,000.
Calgary man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of former girlfriend's daughter
A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend but denied killing her daughter has been found guilty of killing the young girl.
Canada noncommittal on next steps in Ukraine as U.S., U.K. pull out diplomats
As the United States and the United Kingdom withdraw embassy and diplomatic staff from Ukraine amid the ongoing buildup of Russian troops at the borders, Canadian officials won't say whether their diplomats will follow suit.
At-home testing for coronavirus? Here's why you should keep pets away
Self-testing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests authorized by Health Canada for purchase and use by the general public contain very low quantities of ingredients that are potentially harmful in larger amounts.
COVID-19 vaccine passports now required to enter big-box stores in Quebec
Quebecers will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter big-box stores with a surface area of more than 1,500 square metres, except for grocery stores or pharmacies.
Two Canadians killed in Mexico shooting had criminal connections: Mexican reports
While Canadian authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the three Canadians shot at a resort near Playa de Carmen, Mexico, reports from Mexican media indicate that at least one Canadian killed was allegedly linked to an international criminal organization.
NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar
Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome.
U.K. to lift travel test requirements for the vaccinated
The British government announced Monday that it is scrapping coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated people arriving in England, news hailed by the travel industry as a big step back to normality.
Vancouver Island
-
Extra recycling crews to help pickup backlog in CRD
The Capital Regional District has enlisted additional work crews and trucks from B.C.'s Lower Mainland to help work through a backlog of recycling that’s built up since December.
-
Ucluelet water supply line damaged beyond repair, full replacement needed
A drinking water supply line that was damaged last week on the west coast of Vancouver Island is beyond repair and will have to be completely replaced, according to the District of Ucluelet, B.C.
-
Colwood development announces $1.2B construction plan
Two Vancouver-based development companies have announced their 15-year masterplan for developing the Royal Beach area of Colwood, B.C.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 | Province to introduce changes to address demands on EMS in Alberta
Province to introduce changes to address demands on EMS in Alberta
-
Calgary man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of former girlfriend's daughter
A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend but denied killing her daughter has been found guilty of killing the young girl.
-
More than 1,000 supporters gather for anti-mandate convoy send off in Calgary
Hundreds upon hundreds of people gathered near a southeast Calgary truck stuck Monday morning to show their support for a convoy of truckers heading to Ottawa.
Edmonton
-
Former judge to review call from suspended Alberta justice minister to police chief
A retired judge from Alberta's Court of Queen's Bench is to determine whether suspended justice minister Kaycee Madu interfered with the administration of justice.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30
WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 | Province to introduce changes to address demands on EMS in Alberta
Province to introduce changes to address demands on EMS in Alberta
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
According to the latest data, Alberta has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Toronto
-
'Destroying my life': Owner of famous Toronto restaurant has popular patio shut down by city
The owner of one of Toronto’s longest-standing restaurants, who was using his patio as a means of keeping his business alive during Ontario’s most recent COVID-19 lockdown, says the city has forced him to close the popular outdoor space.
-
Toronto being hit with more snow as city tries to keep up with clearing roads
Another five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall on Toronto Monday as the city continues the process of cleaning up from last week’s storm.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 case count surpasses 1,000,000, deaths top 11,000
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario has passed 1,000,000 as deaths related to the disease total more than 11,000.
Montreal
-
LIVE
LIVE | Pop-up clinics, phone line launched to reach Quebec's unvaccinated
Quebec will launch pop-up clinics and a phone line to reach unvaccinated citizens in an effort to increase first vaccinations in regions where rates are lowest.
-
COVID-19 vaccine passports now required to enter big-box stores in Quebec
Quebecers will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter big-box stores with a surface area of more than 1,500 square metres, except for grocery stores or pharmacies.
-
Quebec wants to recruit about 8,000 employees in the school network by 2026
The Legault government wants to continue to encourage the return of retired teachers on contract or as substitute teachers.
Winnipeg
-
More than 700 people in hospital with COVID-19, 23 deaths reported since Friday
COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased over the weekend with more than 700 people in hospital with the virus.
-
Truck convoy rolling through Winnipeg protesting mandatory vaccine mandate
A truck convoy is rolling through Winnipeg protesting mandatory vaccine mandates.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 'suspicious' house fire as homicide
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a house fire on William Avenue West as a homicide.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police warn of potential traffic headaches resulting from truck convoy
Saskatoon police are advising of potential traffic headaches due to a truck convoy's expected arrival in the city.
-
Contractors help clear Saskatoon streets, sidewalks as winter's 4th 'snow event' declared
After another seven centimetres of snow fell over the weekend, the City of Saskatoon is declaring a "snow event."
-
Train derailment reported near Allan, Sask.
There were no injuries in a train derailment southeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, according to CN Rail.
Regina
-
909 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Sask.
The province announced 909 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with three more deaths.
-
No further COVID-19 restrictions expected to be implemented in Sask.: Moe
Further measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are not expected to be implemented in Saskatchewan.
-
Sylvester Ukabam testifies at sexual assault trial
Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor charged with seven counts of sexual assault against former patients, took the stand on Monday morning to kick off the third week of the trial.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports five new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, 92 people in hospital
Nova Scotia reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday.
-
N.B. students expected to return to in-person learning Jan. 31
New Brunswick’s education and early childhood development minister is hopeful students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31 but public health will have the final say later this week.
-
P.E.I. announces two new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, nine people in hospital
Prince Edward Island announced two new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, involving two people between the ages of 60 and 79.
London
-
Report of person with alleged firearm at White Oaks Mall leads to arrest
A St. Thomas man is facing charges after police got a call the person allegedly had a weapon on them at a London, Ont. shopping mall.
-
Inpatients at LHSC, new COVID-19 cases decline again
There are now 143 inpatients at the London Health Sciences Centre with COVID-19, while the number of new cases in Middlesex-London has declined for a fourth day in a row.
-
Weapons and drugs seized in London, Ont.
A London man is facing several charges after London police seized drugs, firearms and ammunition.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge man after attack at a dog park
A man in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with assault after punching another pet owner in the face following an altercation at a dog park Saturday, police said.
-
Snowblower at northern Ontario motel sends suspect into rage, now charged with assault
A snowblower sent the tenant of a motel in the Town of Spanish into a rage over the weekend, leading to an assault charge.
-
Road rage suspect wielded a baseball bat near Blind River; B.C. driver charged
A 42-year-old suspect from Penticton, B.C., has been charged following a road rage incident Jan. 22 that involved a baseball bat.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19, 11 new outbreaks since Friday
The Region of Waterloo is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday's dashboard update.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 case count surpasses 1,000,000, deaths top 11,000
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario has passed 1,000,000 as deaths related to the disease total more than 11,000.
-
Four Brantford schools surpass 30 per cent absent threshold as province launches COVID-19 reporting portal
It's been nearly a week since Ontario schools reopened to in-person learning and information on school closures and absenteeism rates is now posted online.