Video shows unsolved stranger attack on New Year's Eve in Vancouver

Police have released video of an attack that occurred in Vancouver on New Year's Eve, hoping the public will help investigators solve the case.

In a statement released with the video Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department said the attack happened in the afternoon, as the female victim walked along West Georgia Street.

The 22-year-old woman was in front of Hotel Georgia when she was grabbed by a man she did not know, who was walking in the opposite direction.

According to police she was thrown against the exterior of the hotel and held down.

"This video clearly shows the unprovoked and random nature of this disturbing attack," Const. Tania Visintin said in the news release.

Part of the encounter shown in the 17-second clip is blocked from view by a plant, but most of the incident is visible.

The woman was able to get the man off of her, and he can be seen in the video picking up his bag and walking off. He was last seen walking east along West Georgia.

Police describe the man they're looking for as white and middle-aged. He was wearing grey pants on the day of the assault, as well as a black jacket, black shirt with a logo in the middle and a black toque.

He was wearing headphones and carrying a blue bag, police said.

Anyone with information on who the man is or what happened is asked to call the VPD.