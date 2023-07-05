Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, Interior
Campfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
Bans for the Coastal Fire Centre and the Kamloops Fire Centre will come into effect Friday at noon and remain in place through October or until the order is rescinded, according to bulletins issued by the BC Wildfire Service.
"This prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety," bulletins announcing the bans posted Tuesday said.
Maps of exactly which areas are covered are available online. Also banned or restricted is the use of fireworks, "tiki" or similar torches, chimineas, or sky lanterns.
A campfire is defined as anything smaller than 0.5 metres wide and 0.5 metres tall.
"Anyone who lights, fuels or uses an open fire when a fire prohibition is in place or fails to comply with an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150 or, if convicted in court, be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail," the wildfire service says.
"If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be subject to a penalty of up to $100,000 and ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs."
In an update provided following the Canada Day long weekend, the BCWS said there were 46 new blazes sparked between Friday and Monday and that they received more than 1,000 reports from the public.
The service also noted that 35 of the wildfires are either out, being held or under control "thanks to diligent reporting from the public and quick action of aviation and ground resources." Thirty per cent of the fires have been found to be human-caused, the bulletin added.
On Tuesday, there were 100 active fires in the province – with 66 located in the Prince George Fire Centre. Among those is the Donnie Creek Complex, the largest-ever blaze in B.C., which remains out of control and has scorched more than 5,700 square kilometres.
The BCWS said Tuesday that the weather forecast has elevated the risk in other parts of the province.
"A ridge of high pressure is settling over the province, which will continue to dry forest fuels, particularly in the Interior and Vancouver Island. On Wednesday, the risk of lightning increases over parts of Vancouver Island and eastern B.C.," according to the update. In addition, more parts of the province are expected to see the impacts of wildfire smoke.
