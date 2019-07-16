

CTV News Vancouver





A man is lucky to be alive thanks to the heroic efforts of a stranger who pulled him from the chilly waters of a pool in North Vancouver's Lynn Valley.

On Monday afternoon, at around 3:45 p.m., a 24-year-old man was in the water at Twin Falls when he began to drown, fire officials told CTV News.

A bystander, who was with his wife and kids at the time, jumped into action and pulled the swimmer out of the water.

The swimmer was unconscious and not breathing, but the bystander performed CPR until paramedics, fire crews and park rangers all arrived.

After regaining consciousness, the swimmer was taken to hospital.

Fire officials say the bystander didn't just do the right thing by taking a first aid course, but acting in a crucial moment.

