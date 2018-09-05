Cliff jumper rescued from pool in Lynn Canyon
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 4:50PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 5, 2018 6:01PM PDT
North Shore firefighters were called to Lynn Canyon Wednesday afternoon after a woman was injured in one of the area's pools.
Jeremy Duncan, assistant chief of operations with the District of North Vancouver Fire Department said a group of four people had been jumping into 90-foot pool. A woman in her 20s slipped during a jump, injuring her back and hip.
Crews entered the pool in a rescue raft and put her in a full-body air cast. She was lifted up to the suspension bridge overhead, where she was assessed by first responders and determined to be in stable condition.
The woman was then taken to Lions Gate Hospital in an ambulance that was standing by at the scene.
District Fire Crews used a specially designed vacuum immobilization device and a twin tensioned rope system to successfully extricate an injured swimmer from 90' pool in Lynn Canyon. The Suspension bridge is now re-opened. Thank-you for your cooperation during this incident. pic.twitter.com/2joVrScFVR— DNV Fire Department (@DNVFRS) September 6, 2018