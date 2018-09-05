

CTV Vancouver





North Shore firefighters were called to Lynn Canyon Wednesday afternoon after a woman was injured in one of the area's pools.

Jeremy Duncan, assistant chief of operations with the District of North Vancouver Fire Department said a group of four people had been jumping into 90-foot pool. A woman in her 20s slipped during a jump, injuring her back and hip.

Crews entered the pool in a rescue raft and put her in a full-body air cast. She was lifted up to the suspension bridge overhead, where she was assessed by first responders and determined to be in stable condition.

The woman was then taken to Lions Gate Hospital in an ambulance that was standing by at the scene.